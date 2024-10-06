Harris reiterates support for Gaza truce as conflict escalates

Kamala Harris reiterates Washington's position to support Israel's right to self-defence against Iran and Iran-backed militant groups like Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah. — AFP

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:31 PM

Vice-President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Washington will continue to pressure Israel and other players in the Middle East to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza even as advocates say that the United States has not thus far used its leverage over its ally.

In an interview with CBS news show "60 Minutes", Harris said that diplomatic work with Israel is "an ongoing pursuit", according to a clip released on Sunday.

Harris sidestepped a question in the interview on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a "real close ally".

"I think with all due respect the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people and the answer to that question is yes," Harris said.

Harris reiterated Washington's position to support Israel's right to self-defence against Iran and Iran-backed militant groups like Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.

"Now the work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles," Harris said. "We're not going to stop in terms of putting that pressure on Israel and in the region including Arab leaders," Harris said. Washington's occasional condemnation of Israel over the war's civilian death toll has mostly been verbal with no substantive change in policy. Advocates say Washington has not put pressure on its ally by refusing to put an arms embargo that anti-war protesters around the United States and the world have demanded for months. Protests were also held over the weekend.

President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan for Gaza on May 31 but a deal between Israel and Hamas has not been reached due to gaps in exchanges of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and Israel's demand that it maintain presence in a corridor on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt.