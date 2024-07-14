Hamas says it has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks after latest Israeli attacks

Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
The militant group Hamas has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks after this weekend's deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza, one of the group's senior officials said on Sunday.
The statement from Izzat El Reshiq, a member of the political office of Hamas, also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to derail efforts by Arab mediators and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal.
The escalation in attacks by Netanyahu and his government aims to thwart efforts to end conflict, Reshiq said.
Two Egyptian security sources at ceasefire talks in Doha and Cairo had said on Saturday that negotiations had been halted after three days of intense talks.
Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Israel presses on with offensive in Gaza Strip; some Gaza City residents ignore order to head south
Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister