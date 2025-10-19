  • search in Khaleej Times
Hamas says implementing ceasefire deal, unaware of clashes in Rafah

Earlier, the Israeli military said that air force fighter jets carried out air strikes in Rafah to remove a threat after 'terrorists' opened fire on troops

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 4:32 PM

Hamas' armed wing insisted on Sunday that the group is adhering to the ceasefire agreement with Israel and was unaware of any clashes in Rafah.

Earlier, the Israeli military said that air force fighter jets carried out air strikes in Rafah to remove a threat after "terrorists" opened fire on troops.

It said the militants' actions blatantly "violated" the ceasefire agreement, adding that the military would respond firmly. 

"We reaffirm our full commitment to implement everything that was agreed upon, foremost of which is a ceasefire across all areas of the Gaza Strip," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

"We have no knowledge of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, as these are red zones under the occupation's control, and contact with the remaining groups of ours there has been cut off since the war resumed in March of this year."