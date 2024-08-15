Hamas says guard who killed Israeli hostage acted 'in revenge' against group's instructions

People walk next to memorial pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday. REUTERS

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 4:16 PM

A Hamas guard who killed an Israeli hostage on Monday acted 'in revenge' against instructions after he got news that his two children had been killed in an Israeli strike, the spokesperson for the group's armed al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said on Thursday.

The incident doesn't represent the group's ethics, he added.

"The (Hamas) soldier assigned as guard acted in a retaliatory manner against instructions after he received information that his two children were martyred in one of the massacres conducted by the enemy," Ubaida said on Telegram.

"The incident doesn't represent our ethics and the instructions of our religion in dealing with captives. We will reinforce the instructions," he added.

In a later message on the group's official Telegram, it posted: "Your Brutality is an Imminent Danger to Your Prisoners." The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Monday, after Hamas' initial announcement of the incident, the Israeli military said it couldn't immediately corroborate or refute the group's report. The timing of Hamas' revelation could be an attempt to increase pressure on Israel ahead of ceasefire talks in Doha.

Envoys from the United States, Israel, Qatar, and Egypt are meeting in Doha on Thursday in what is seen as a last-chance effort to reach a ceasefire deal that could see the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza in return for the freedom of many Palestinians jailed by Israel.