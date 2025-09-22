  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB clear.png34.1°C

Hamas releases video of Israeli-German hostage seen alive

In the video Alon Ohel, dressed in a black t-shirt, appeals to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of all captives still held in Gaza

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 8:15 PM

Top Stories

New attendance rules in Abu Dhabi: Key policies parents must know

New attendance rules in Abu Dhabi: Key policies parents must know

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

Dubai: How play therapy helps children express emotions, heal after abuse

Dubai: How play therapy helps children express emotions, heal after abuse

Hamas' armed wing released a video on Monday showing an Israeli-German hostage alive, the second such footage of him shared by the militants this month.

The Israeli campaign group Hostages and Missing Families Forum and the captive's family identified him as Alon Ohel, who was abducted by Palestinian militants during their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to monitor food safety standards in home-based projects

thumb-image

New evidence suggests Air India crash was not due to pilot error: US attorney

thumb-image

Israel's Netanyahu says peace with Lebanon and Syria possible

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Two days after father's death, Wellalage rejoins Sri Lanka for Bangladesh game

thumb-image

India again refuse handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup

 

The family urged the media not to use his photograph or excerpts from the video.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the video Ohel, 24, dressed in a black t-shirt, appeals to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of all captives still held in Gaza.

He is also heard urging his family to continue protesting against Netanyahu and his government in order to press for their release.

The clip also shows a militant holding a gun, also dressed in black, tapping Ohel's shoulder.

The footage, released by the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, shows Ohel speaking while watching a television screen displaying Netanyahu.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.

"Our family is shaken and in pain following the release of Alon's video by Hamas," Ohel's parents, Idit and Kobi Ohel, said in a statement released by the forum.

"It's evident that Alon is losing vision in his right eye, and he appears thin and distressed," they said, and called for him to get immediate treatment from an an eye specialist.

They said that the fate of their son and other captives was in the hands of Netanyahu.

"On the eve of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), during these days of repentance, the fate of young Jewish lives — Israeli citizens — now rests in the hands of the prime minister and the cabinet," their statement said.

"Do not break the heart of the people of Israel. The most important national message right now is bringing Alon and all the hostages home to their families."

Ohel was set to start music studies after returning from a trip to Asia in the weeks before being abducted at the Supernova music festival during the Hamas attack.

He was captured when sheltering on Route 232, the only way out of the festival, with three other young men.

Hamas's armed wing had released a similar video of Ohel on September 5, in which he appeared alongside another hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the Hamas attack in October 2023, 47 are still in Gaza, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.

The attack itself resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 65,344 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.