Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday that it had lost contact with two hostages during intensified Israeli strikes in Gaza City over the past 48 hours.

"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades announce the loss of contact with the two prisoners ... due to the brutal military operations and violent attacks in the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods over the past 48 hours," the group said in a statement, referring to areas where Israeli forces have stepped up air and ground assaults.

