Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

In a statement, the group attributed the disruptions to ‘brutal military operations and violent attacks’ in Sabra and Tal al-Hawa over the past 48 hours

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 5:40 PM

Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday that it had lost contact with two hostages during intensified Israeli strikes in Gaza City over the past 48 hours.

"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades announce the loss of contact with the two prisoners ... due to the brutal military operations and violent attacks in the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods over the past 48 hours," the group said in a statement, referring to areas where Israeli forces have stepped up air and ground assaults.

