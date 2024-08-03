E-Paper

Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by 'short-range projectile,' says Iran

Revenge for the attack will be severe and taken at an appropriate time, place, and manner, Revolutionary Guards said in a statement

By Reuters

Muslims pray in the grounds close to the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque during the final prayers for Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday. Photo: AFP file
Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 4:01 PM

Hamas' slain leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran by a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kg, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on Saturday.

Tehran's revenge for the attack will be "severe and (taken) at an appropriate time, place, and manner," said the statement, which blamed Israel — "the adventurous and terrorist Zionist regime" - for his death.

