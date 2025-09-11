  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB clear.png35.1°C

Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won't change Gaza ceasefire demands

The attack on Doha drew condemnation from regional powers including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as the European Union

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 9:43 PM

Top Stories

Qatar Emir joins funeral prayer for 6 victims killed in Israeli strikes on Doha

Qatar Emir joins funeral prayer for 6 victims killed in Israeli strikes on Doha

UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

'UAE stands with Qatar': Sheikh Hamdan visits hunting and falcons exhibition in Doha

'UAE stands with Qatar': Sheikh Hamdan visits hunting and falcons exhibition in Doha

An Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar this week would not change the Palestinian group's terms for ending the war in Gaza, an official said on Thursday.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Doha on Tuesday, in what U.S. officials described as a unilateral escalation that did not serve American or Israeli interests.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'Rangeela' turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates 'Rangeela Re' magic for fans

thumb-image

Wall Street's record rise spurs growth of covered call strategies

thumb-image

Cryptocurrency is the most popular investment sector in the UAE

thumb-image

UAE: Hospitals of the future to have robot surgeons, AI cameras, says expert

thumb-image

Bolivia seal playoff spot with win over Brazil, Argentina stunned by Ecuador

 

In a televised address, Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said the strike targeted the group's negotiating delegation while they were discussing a new ceasefire proposal delivered by the Qatari prime minister just a day earlier.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"At the moment of the terrorist attack, the negotiating delegation was in the process of discussing its response to the proposal", he said.

Qatar has been hosting and mediating in negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Barhoum reaffirmed Hamas's key demands: a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a real prisoner-for-hostage exchange, humanitarian relief and reconstruction of the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for an all-or-nothing deal that would see all of the hostages released at once and Hamas surrendering.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas's exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.

The attack on Doha drew condemnation from regional powers including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as the European Union, and risks derailing U.S.-backed efforts to broker a truce and end the nearly two-year-old conflict.