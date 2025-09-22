Hamas deputy commander killed in Israeli strike in central Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Monday (September 22) that it had killed Iyad Abu Yusuf, Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Naval Police in a "precision strike" in the central camps area of Gaza.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Abu Yusuf was involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, where he helped plan ambushes against Israeli troops and secure the group’s assets in Gaza. His death, the military said, deals a “significant blow” to the capabilities of Hamas’ Naval Police.

According to the military, the operation was conducted in joint coordination between the Israeli Navy and Air Force, with naval intelligence providing guidance for the targeted strike.

The announcement comes just days after the IDF reported the killing of another senior Hamas figure. On September 19, Israeli forces said they had targeted and killed Sim Mahmoud Yusuf Abu Alkhir, Deputy Head of Military Intelligence in Hamas’ Bureij Battalion, during an airstrike in northern Gaza. That strike also killed more than 10 militants and destroyed over 20 military infrastructure sites, according to the IDF.

Separately, the Israeli military said on Sunday (September 21) that it had also killed Majed Abu Salmiya, whom it described as a Hamas sniper, in a strike the previous day.

However, his brother, Mohammed Abu Salmiya — director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital — rejected the claim, saying Majed was visually impaired.

Mohammed told AFP that he was working in the emergency department when his brother and sister-in-law’s bodies were brought in, both killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City.

(Inputs from AFP)