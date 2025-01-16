Hamas denies Israeli claim group backtracking on truce

Displaced Palestinians gather outside their tents in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip on January 16, 2025, one day after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas to end the 15-month Gaza war.— AFP

Two Hamas leaders rejected on Thursday Israeli allegations that the Palestinian militant group was backtracking on elements of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal announced the day before.

Israeli media said the government's ratification of the agreement may be delayed in part due to disagreements within the ruling coalition.

Two members of the Hamas political bureau rejected a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office that said the group was reneging on elements of the deal to "extort last-minute concessions".

"There is no basis to Netanyahu's claims about the movement backtracking from terms in the ceasefire agreement," Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.

Another political bureau member, Izzat al-Rishq, said separately in a statement: "Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators."

Netanyahu's office had earlier said the Israeli cabinet would not convene to vote on the deal until mediators notified Israel that Hamas had accepted all elements of the deal.

The agreement, which followed many months of failed negotiations, was mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

At midnight (2200 GMT Wednesday) Netanyahu's office said the "final details" were still being negotiated and that the prime minister would not comment until the full deal was agreed.