Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar. Photo: AFP

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday confirmed its leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza, a day after Israel announced his death.

"We mourn the great leader, the martyred brother, Yahya Sinwar, Abu Ibrahim," Qatar-based Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said in a recorded video statement broadcast by Al Jazeera.

Sinwar became Israel's most wanted man after the October 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history.

