Israel says Hamas attacked troops in Gaza, warns group will 'pay heavy price'

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip after accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 10:21 PM

Netanyahu orders 'powerful strikes' on Gaza after alleged Hamas ceasefire violations

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out in shops, authorities respond to blaze

Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets public school students, reviews progress of institution

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Hamas attacked its troops despite an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, and vowed the group would "pay a heavy price".

"The terrorist organisation Hamas will pay a heavy price for attacking IDF soldiers in Gaza and for violating the agreement to return the bodies of the hostages. Hamas's attack today on IDF soldiers in Gaza is a crossing of a bright red line, to which the IDF will respond with great force," Katz said in a statement released by his office. 

Dubai: Patient awarded Dh1 million after medical negligence left him disabled

United Arab Bank net profit up by 49% for the nine months ended September 2025

Rohit, Kohli's 2027 World Cup hopes depend on a big decision

Apple suppliers Skyworks, Qorvo agree to create $22 billion radio-chip giant

Dubai teen’s AI project becomes a hub of learning in rural Bihar

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip after accusing Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire.