Israel says Hamas attacked troops in Gaza, warns group will 'pay heavy price'

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Hamas attacked its troops despite an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, and vowed the group would "pay a heavy price".

"The terrorist organisation Hamas will pay a heavy price for attacking IDF soldiers in Gaza and for violating the agreement to return the bodies of the hostages. Hamas's attack today on IDF soldiers in Gaza is a crossing of a bright red line, to which the IDF will respond with great force," Katz said in a statement released by his office.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip after accusing Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire.