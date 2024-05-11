Hamas armed wing releases video of hostage held in Gaza

The Israel-linked cargo ship MSC Aries was seized by Iran on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard
Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, on Saturday released a video of a man held hostage in Gaza by Palestinian militants and seen alive in the footage.
The man is seen speaking in the 11-second clip, which is superimposed with text in Arabic and Hebrew that reads: "Time is running out. Your government is lying".
The video posted on the group's Telegram channel and showing the hostage speaking under duress, was the third time footage released in less than a month of captives held in Gaza.
On April 27 the group released a video showing two hostages alive -- Keith Siegel and Omri Miran.
Three days before that it broadcast another video showing hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin alive.
Some 250 people were abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel.
Israeli officials say 128 of them are still held captive in the Palestinian territory, including 36 who are dead.
The attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
In Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, at least 34,971 people have been killed so far, most of them women and children, according the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.
