Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis north of Baghdad

Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo
Gunmen shot dead at least eight civilians and wounded seven in Iraq’s northern Diyala province on Monday, police and medical sources said.
The attacks took place on the village of Albu Bali in the town of Khalis, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.
Villagers used their private vehicles to rush the wounded to the hospital of Khalis and medical crew members said the seven bodies had bullet wounds. They added that the death toll might rise as some of the wounded are in critical condition.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but police in Khalis accused militants from Daesh of carrying out the attack.
The attack comes a day after a roadside bomb killed at least nine federal policemen near the northern oil city of Kirkuk on Sunday. Responsibility for that attack was claimed by Daesh militants.
ALSO READ:
Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo
The drop in the SpaceX CEO's net worth has been attributed largely to his controversial takeover of Twitter
According to Vitali Klitschko, these took place in a district known for housing government agencies and buildings
Elon Musk’s predictions that his company Neuralink would someday help restore sight to the blind or return people ‘full-body functionality’ are inspiring, scientists say, but premature
Yoga, with its focus on breathing and mindful movement, can be an especially effective tool for alleviating this feeling of nonstop doing. 15-minute session in the morning or evening can help the mind and body reset to a more comfortable pace
An international donor conference in Paris racks up more than one billion euros of financial and in-kind support
American men are stuck in a 'friendship recession.' Here’s how to climb out
ChatGPT is, quite simply, the best AI chatbot ever released to the general public