Gulf states vow to 'harness all capability' to protect Qatar against threats

In the wake of the Israeli aggression against Qatar, the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday (September 15) called for urgent measures to safeguard the security of member states.

The council stressed that GCC states are committed to “harness all capabilities” to support Qatar and protect its sovereignty, stability, and security against any threats.

The council also noted that under the GCC Charter and Joint Defence Agreement, any attack on a member state is considered an attack on all, and pledged full solidarity with Qatar to protect its sovereignty, stability, and security.

To strengthen regional defence, the council instructed the Unified Military Command to take the necessary executive measures to activate joint defence mechanisms and fully deploy the Gulf’s deterrence capabilities. These actions are intended to ensure a coordinated and robust response to any aggression against member states, reinforcing the security and stability of the Gulf region.

Call to action

During the Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar, the GCC council urged the international community and the UN Security Council to take firm action to halt such aggression and uphold Qatar’s sovereignty.

They also condemned the recent Israeli attack against Qatar, warning that such actions threaten regional peace and security.

In a statement, the council highlighted that Israel’s actions pose a direct threat to shared Gulf security, regional peace, and the stability of existing agreements with Israel. It warned that continued violations of international law could have serious repercussions for both regional and international security.

The council also commended Qatar’s security and civil defense authorities for their swift response in containing the incident and protecting civilians. It stressed that the attack undermines Qatar’s ongoing mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and humanitarian relief for Palestinians.

The Supreme Council urged peace-loving countries around the world to "condemn the brutal Israeli aggression against Qatar" and its attempts to undermine international efforts and diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting attacks and "genocide in the Gaza Strip".

The council highlighted ongoing violations, including systematic population displacement, starvation, disruption of humanitarian aid, and attacks on journalists, medical teams, rescue workers, and relief organizations. It called for concerted international action to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent further crimes.