Saudi, Jordan leaders call Qatar's Sheikh Tamim, condemn 'cowardly' Israeli strike in Doha

The leaders condemned the 'criminal act' which constituted a violation of international laws

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 7:21 PM

Top Stories

Israel says strike 'wholly independent operation'; top UAE officials condemn attack

Israeli strikes on Hamas in Doha: UAE, Qatar carriers say flights not impacted

Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, top Hamas figure targeted by Israeli strikes in Qatar?

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

Leaders from different countries have held phone conversations with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express their solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strikes targeted Hamas leaders in Doha.

Jordan's King Abdullah II told the Qatari Emir that "Qatar's security is Jordan's security", and condemned the "cowardly Israeli aggression on Doha".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also called Sheikh Tamim, and affirmed his full support to Qatar.

Prince Mohammed condemned the Israeli attack, which is "considered a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms."