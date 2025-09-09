Saudi, Jordan leaders call Qatar's Sheikh Tamim, condemn 'cowardly' Israeli strike in Doha

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

Leaders from different countries have held phone conversations with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express their solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strikes targeted Hamas leaders in Doha.

Jordan's King Abdullah II told the Qatari Emir that "Qatar's security is Jordan's security", and condemned the "cowardly Israeli aggression on Doha".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also called Sheikh Tamim, and affirmed his full support to Qatar.

Prince Mohammed condemned the Israeli attack, which is "considered a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms."