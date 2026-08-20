Grand Egyptian Museum to be temporarily closed on September 2

The Grand Egyptian Museum will be closed temporariily on September 2, 2026, according to local media reports and ticket booking websites.

A notice on the Cairo Ticket website states that the "Grand Egyptian Museum will be closed on September 2, 2026" and asks visitors to plan their visits accordingly.

There is, however, no reason provided for the temporary closure. There has been no further announcement of an indefinite closure or suspension of visits.

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Separately, the CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, Ahmed Ghoneim, has also confirmed this to a local news outlet.

The Egyptian Travel Agents Associations (ETAA) have also notified tourism companies of the decision, local media have reported.

Egypt inaugurated the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in a dazzling show on November 1, unveil its newest cultural wonder. The opening ceremony, which welcomed dignitaries and heads of state from around the world, preceded the museum’s official public opening on November 4.

Dubbed the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilisation, GEM takes visitors on a journey that tells the story of Ancient Egypt from prehistoric times to the Roman era through 12 exhibition galleries.

Under construction for more than 20 years, GEM was initially scheduled to open in 2012, but the launch was repeatedly pushed back due to cost reasons and political tensions. It is widely expected to give a much-needed push to Egypt’s tourism sector.