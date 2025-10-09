Gazans celebrate as ceasefire announcement brings relief amid ongoing bombing

Relief, jubilation and cautious joy have flooded Palestinians, both in the country and outside as peace looks like a real possibility after a two-year long war. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his Gaza peace plan.

“All praise is to God, the war has stopped, and we can go back to our homes,” said Gaza-based content creator Saleh Eljafarawi, in a video he posted just hours after the announcement came. Sheer relief flooded his face as he spoke.

In another video he posted how he and a group of his friends walked through the streets in Northern Gaza, shouting out to people to inform them of the good news. Due to a lack of power and disruption of internet services, many of the locals there were unaware of the fact that an agreement had been reached regarding the peace plan.

“The war has ended, the firing has stopped,” he and his friends can be heard shouting, as they walk through darkened alleyways with the torches shining on their phones.

According to the plan, the militant group Hamas will release all hostages while Israel will pull its troops back to an agreed line. An agreement has also been reached regarding allowing aid into Gaza. Talks about the 20-point peace plan has been progressing in Egypt since Monday.

Jubilation in the streets

Another video posted by journalist Hani Aburezeq showed jubilation in the streets of Gaza. While some people fell in prostration, others could be seen climbing on top of vehicles, waving the Palestinian flag. “This is a historic moment,” he said in his video. “Despite everything, the people of Gaza are happy.”

The celebrations of the Gaza people come at the end of a two-year long war that has killed at least 67,183 Palestinians, more than half of which were women and children.

Rafah-based journalist Abdallah Alattar posted a video showing Gazans lifting another journalist in the air as he reported about the ceasefire. “Thank God, the American president announced a ceasefire for the first stage of agreement but until the moment, the bombing is going on,” he said. “We hope this deal will be done to the fullest.”

Israeli forces have continued their attacks on Gaza despite the announcement, carrying out strikes in both the north and south of the enclave.