Gazan journalist, influencer killed by pro-Israel armed men: Media reports

The killing of Saleh Eljafarawi comes as preparations are underway in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh for a global summit on ending the war in Gaza

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 10:47 PM

In a viral video that followed the announcement of a ceasefire in the long, bitter Gaza war, Saleh Eljafarawi, a Palestinian journalist and content creator, walked through the streets shouting out to Gazans to inform them of the good news with a wide smile on his face.

On Sunday, Saleh was killed by pro-Israel armed men south of Gaza City, several media outlets, including the Palestinian Information Centre and Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel, reported, quoting Palestinian sources.

The latest post on Saleh's official X account was shared at around 7 pm UAE time. He posted quotes by a top health official in Gaza on the next steps of the ceasefire agreement and how the health sector in the enclave was extremely damaged.

Videos of Saleh's dead body were posted online following earlier reports of losing contact with him. Some reports spoke of killing him with seven bullets from close range.

'Struck like lightning'

Several Palestinian journalists have taken to social media to mourn Saleh. Among them was Abdallahalattar who said that the news of the killing "struck like lightning".

An X page, which once belonged to Anas Al Sharif, an Al Jazeera journalist, killed in an Israeli attack last August, posted a photo of Saleh and Anas, with a caption that says: "Our reunion will be in paradise, beloved ones of our hearts".

The news of Saleh's killing comes as preparations are underway in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh to host a global summit on ending the war in Gaza. Both Hamas and Israel agreed on the first phase of a 20-point peace plan crafted by US President Donald Trump's administration to bring Israeli hostages back home and reach a ceasefire.