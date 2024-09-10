Gaza war: UN envoy condemns 'deadly air strikes by Israel' in humanitarian zone

A massive television audience is expected to tune in on Tuesday to watch Harris go toe to toe with Trump over what both are calling the most important election of modern times
A United Nations envoy condemned an Israeli air strike on a humanitarian zone in war-ravaged Gaza on Tuesday that the territory's civil defence agency said killed 40 people.
"I strongly condemn today's deadly air strikes by Israel on a densely populated area in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis where displaced people were sheltering," the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, said in a statement.
Israel said it targeted a Hamas command centre, but Wennesland said international humanitarian law "must be upheld at all times", while stressing that "civilians must never be used as human shields".
This was one of the most violent attacks in years, according to Britain-based Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman
The elections are the first to be held under a law passed in January 2022 that increased the overall number of seats in the house, reserved a higher number for women and lowered the minimum age for candidates
Turk sees the need to change paths to avoid a future filled with military escalation, repression, disinformation, deepening inequality and rampant climate change
The most common types of microplastics detected in the study were polyethylene and polypropylene, commonly found in single-use packaging, takeaway containers and disposable utensils
Tens of thousands lined the streets of capital Dili, waving Vatican-coloured flags and umbrellas while screaming as the 87-year-old was driven through the streets flanked by security
More than 600 people were killed in the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster, according to a preliminary United Nations report
Some 1.5 million people were still without electricity on Monday and a major bridge across the swollen and fast-moving Red River collapsed in northern Phu Tho province