Gaza war: Trump says Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of peace plan

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, hailing it as a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the two-year-old war.

Palestinian militant group Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed on line, Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Trump also thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, adding: "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

Mediators said Israel and Hamas had reached a deal for a hostage-prisoner exchange and aid entry into Gaza, Egyptian state-linked media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would bring the hostages home "with God's help".

Trump said earlier that he may travel to the Middle East later this week as a deal was "very close".

In a dramatic moment, AFP journalists saw US Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupt an event at the White House and hand Trump an urgent note about the progress of the negotiations in Egypt.

"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday," Trump said, adding that he was "most likely" to turn up in Egypt but would also consider going to war-torn Gaza.

Trump's plan called for a ceasefire, the release of all the hostages held in Gaza, Hamas's disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff arrived at the talks earlier.

'Optimism prevails'

As night fell in the coastal area of Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, an AFP contributor described an atmosphere of anticipation before the announcement, with joyful chants of "Allahu akbar", meaning God is the greatest, and some celebratory gunfire into the air.

"We're closely following every bit of news about the negotiations and the ceasefire," said 50-year-old Mohammed Zamlot, who had been displaced from northern Gaza.

Hamas had submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wants released from Israeli jails in the first phase of the truce.

In exchange, Hamas is set to free the remaining 47 hostages, both alive and dead, who were seized in its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which sparked the war.

Qatar's prime minister and Turkey's intelligence chief were also expected at the talks on Wednesday.

The negotiations were taking place under the shadow of the second anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took 251 people hostage into Gaza, where 47 remain, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,183 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.

The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but indicates that more than half of the dead are women and children.

The territory's civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas's authority, said the bombardment of Gaza had not stopped in the hours before the deal. An AFP journalist in Israel near the Gaza border reported hearing multiple explosions in the morning.

Protests, prisoners

Global pressure to end the war has escalated, with much of Gaza flattened, a UN-declared famine unfolding and Israeli hostage families still longing for their loved ones' return.

One key to the negotiations was the names of the Palestinian prisoners Hamas pushed for.

High-profile inmate Marwan Barghouti — from Hamas's rival, the Fatah movement — is among those the group wanted to see released, according to Egyptian state-linked media.

Hamas's top negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, also said the group wants "guarantees from President Trump and the sponsor countries that the war will end once and for all".