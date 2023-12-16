UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Gaza war: Israeli hostages killed mistakenly were holding white flag, official says

The hostages were fired upon against Israel's rules of engagement, the official added

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Smoke billows from Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Smoke billows from Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 4:40 PM

Three Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza by Israeli forces had been holding up a white flag, according to an initial inquiry into the incident, a military official said on Saturday.

The incident happened in an area of intense combat where Hamas operate in civilian attire and use deception tactics, the official said. The hostages were fired upon against Israel's rules of engagement, the official added.

ALSO READ:


More news from World