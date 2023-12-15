Gaza war: Israeli armed forces kill 3 hostages by mistake, spokesperson says

An Israeli army tank shells the Gaza Strip. — Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:04 PM

The Israeli military mistakingly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is "under review," a military spokesperson said on Friday.

The military said the hostages were killed during combat in Gaza and expressed its condolences to the families while saying there would be "full transparency" in the investigation into the incident.

