Gaza war: Death toll rises to 40,939 as 61 killed in past 48 hours

Hamas' health ministry said that 94,616 people have been wounded since the conflict began on October 7

By AFP

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 4:12 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 40,939 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 61 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,616 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.


