Gaza war: 81 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours

Death toll reaches 31,726 with 73,792 wounded during more than five months of the conflict

By AFP

A Palestinian woman mourns relatives killed in an Israeli bombing in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP
Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 12:56 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that at least 31,726 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war against Israel.

The latest toll includes at least 81 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 73,792 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

