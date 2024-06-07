Gaza war: 77 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Palestinian women cry as they mourn the death of loved ones in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 6:12 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that at least 36,731 people have been killed in the territory during eight months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes at least 77 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 83,530 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.