Gaza war: 77 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that at least 36,731 people have been killed in the territory during eight months of war between Israel and Hamas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The toll includes at least 77 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 83,530 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
ALSO READ:
The violence since early October has killed at least 455 people in Lebanon
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on August 19, 1974
The children's parents are yet to be identified, and London's Metropolitan Police is working to trace their identities
A virtual meeting was held to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts
Decision could woo right-leaning votes from Conservatives; Sunak faces heavy defeat in July 4 vote, polls show
Advisory follows increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border
Biden on Friday presented what he labelled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict