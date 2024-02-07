Gaza war: 123 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Women look on from windows in a building adjacent to an area that was hit by reported Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 4:32 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 4:33 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Wednesday at least 27,708 people have been killed in the territory during the war between Hamas and Israel.

The latest toll includes 123 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while a total of 67,147 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7.

