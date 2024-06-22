E-Paper

Gaza war: 101 Palestinians killed, 169 injured in past 24 hours as death toll rises to 37,551

At least 85,911 people have been wounded since October 7

By Reuters

Palestinians grieve as they bid farewell to a relative, the day after a strike on the al-Mawasi area, northwest of the Palestinian city of Rafah on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Palestinians grieve as they bid farewell to a relative, the day after a strike on the al-Mawasi area, northwest of the Palestinian city of Rafah on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 4:14 PM

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 37,551 Palestinians and wounded 85,911 since Oct. 7, Gaza's health ministry said on Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


A total of 101 Palestinians have been killed and 169 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

