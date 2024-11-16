Gaza war: 10 killed in Israeli strike at school housing displaced families

A young Palestinian girl cries in the courtyard of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City after the bodies of victims were transported there, following an Israeli strike that hit a school-turned-shelter in the Al Shati refugee camp on November 7. Photo: AFP file

An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others on Saturday at Abu Assi school, currently being used to house displaced families in western Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, medics told Reuters.

Meanwhie, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 43,799 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,601 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas's October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Vowing to stop Hamas from regrouping in north Gaza, Israel in October this year began a major air and ground assault there.