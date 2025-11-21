Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

Gaza is preparing to wear its long-awaited garment of joy as it celebrates a mass wedding for 54 brides and grooms, slowly emerging from the wounds and sorrows of war. A gentle and sincere happiness is beginning to rise from beneath the rubble, breathing a faint pulse of life back into the city. In the streets, musical bands will fill the air as families gather for a moment they have long yearned for. With December 2 approaching, only a few days remain before Gazans welcome this collective celebration.

As Gaza strives to regain its breath after two years of war and loss, the United Arab Emirates—through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3—is organising the first mass wedding of its kind in the Strip since the start of the conflict. The initiative, the first of its scale and format by any Arab country, aims to bring joy to families exhausted by hardship and to ease the burden on young people unable to afford the costs of marriage.

54 symbolising UAE’s 54th national day

Through the Thoub Al-Farah (Gown of Joy) initiative, preparations are underway to celebrate the marriage of 54 couples in conjunction with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad.

Mohammed AlShareef, the official spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, told Khaleej Times, “This special event in Gaza was planned to coincide with the UAE’s National Day and the 54th anniversary of the Union."

The idea was to select 54 brides and grooms whose wedding would take place on December 2, 2025, the UAE National Day. This number carries strong symbolic meaning and helps reinforce the spirit of solidarity and unity between the Emirati and Palestinian peoples. The UAE rejoices with Palestine, and Palestine celebrates the UAE’s national occasion.”

The event and its media coverage will use the hashtag (#Gown_of_Joy), symbolising Gaza wrapping itself in joy after two painful years.

Preparations underway

Organising the mass wedding requires substantial logistical preparation, including a suitable venue, a stage, seating, flags, banners, sashes, caps, handheld hashtags, sound systems, cameras, musical bands, scout groups, and traditional folkloric performers, among other needs.

For the couples themselves, preparations include wedding tents, furniture, restroom facilities, bridal dresses, wedding gowns, salon services, and financial assistance.

AlShareef, added, “This event requires mobilizing the largest possible number of relief institutions toward supportive programmes that help financially struggling Palestinian youth begin their married lives and provide the resources necessary for building and supporting Palestinian families.”

The UAE will provide financial support, as well as shelter tents, clothing, blankets, mattresses, household items, and women’s necessities.

“Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 will cover all the requirements of this celebration. The wedding will be fully sponsored by the operation, with distinguished Emirati participation. Many symbols and visual elements within the event will highlight its timing with the UAE’s 54th National Day, giving the celebration its intended meaning and significance.”

No humanitarian entity has launched a similar programme in Gaza over the past two years, making the UAE the first to restore a genuine moment of joy to a deeply affected community.

The initiative carries profound symbolism, offering families a window of hope at a time when many young people are eager to start their new lives but lack the financial means. The celebration will be documented under the hashtag #Thoub_Al_Farah, reflecting Gazans' determination to re-embrace joy despite their wounds.

Selection mechanism

Registration was open for 3 days via an official Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 link. A professional committee—consisting of academics, statisticians, IT specialists, and social researchers—then began shortlisting applicants based on strict criteria, including:

Age between 27 and 40

Marriage contract issued before November 1, 2025

Not working in the government sector

Proof of financial need

Priority for those who lost family members during the war

AlShareef, noted, “Beneficiaries will be contacted once the committee completes its review. Communication will then begin to arrange all wedding and celebration procedures.”

Event location and programme

The wedding will be held in Khan Younis—Hamdan City in the southern part of the Strip, due to its availability of open spaces and logistical advantages. The event will take place in an outdoor square with accessible roadways and backstage facilities for participating groups before they take the stage.

The programme will feature a single speech by Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, followed by performances from a choral group, traditional dabke dancers, national folklore ensembles, and scout groups. The structured programme aims to recreate a scene of joy rising from the ruins of war.

No specific security risks

AlShareef confirmed that there are no specific security risks to participants, as the event area is a “green zone” outside any combat operations and can be fully secured by professional teams. Potential concerns primarily relate to crowding, which the available crowd-control personnel can easily manage.

“According to coordination with field teams, community leaders, and neighborhood representatives, there are no alarming challenges,” he said.

He added that the supporting committee of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza will execute the initiative and the celebration in full. A team of volunteers covering media, administration, finance, women’s affairs, security, reception, and public relations has been formed, along with external professionals to ensure the highest levels of organisation and preparedness.

The committee has already begun procurement, logistical, technical, and media preparations for what is expected to be a milestone event within the broader series of projects under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. Additional coordination is underway with the Hamdan City Municipality to ensure the safety of guests and participants.

AlShareef, stated, "This activity should pave the way for organising an extensive mass wedding programme that could benefit over 1,000 attendees. The success of this ceremony will undoubtedly create opportunities for similar initiatives, especially as the number of young people getting married is rising amidst very challenging circumstances."

Everyone in Gaza is currently facing difficulties regarding the means to marry, and this is an issue that must be addressed responsibly by our partners and donors. The UAE will, of course, play a significant role in this effort," he added.