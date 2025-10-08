  • search in Khaleej Times
Gaza Freedom Flotilla says it is under attack by Israeli military

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 7:23 AM

Updated: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 7:59 AM

The Gaza Freedom Flotilla said on Wednesday its vessels were under attack by the Israeli military, with several boats intercepted while sailing toward the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli military was jamming signals with at least two boats being boarded, the flotilla said on Instagram.

"At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla. Currently at least two boats have been boarded and most livestreams have been disconnected. The military is trying to divert their route. More to come," the flotilla said in its Instagram post.

Israel's Foreign Ministry says vessels and passengers of Freedom Flotilla are safe. They have been transferred to Israeli port and will be deported promptly.

Wednesday's attack comes a week after the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid to Gaza was intercepted. The flotilla, involving around 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, was intercepted by the Israeli navy last Wednesday after warning it against entering waters it says fall under its blockade.

Thunberg's ship was among those stopped from going further. Thunberg and 160 other campaigners from the Global Sumud Flotilla were deported by Israel.