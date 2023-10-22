Gaza death toll rises to 4,651, health ministry says

The comet's diameter of 18.6 miles is equivalent to the size of a small city
At least 4,651 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel, the territory's health ministry said Sunday.
The number had increased from 4,385 on Saturday, when Israel announced it would step up raids, and now includes 1,873 children, the ministry said. There are 14,245 wounded, the statement added.
ALSO READ:
The comet's diameter of 18.6 miles is equivalent to the size of a small city
Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron
The announcement comes two weeks after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to an imprisoned Iranian rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi
Dyson’s Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner is just the right weapon in the fight to keep your house clean
Hamas militants aired a video showing her in captivity on Monday
The Russian draft resolution would have called for 'an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire ' and strongly condemned 'all violence and hostilities', with no mention of Hamas
The US President would also meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Whether it's the fear of financial insecurity stemming from childhood experiences or the influence of societal pressures to indulge in conspicuous consumption, our emotions and attitudes towards money often govern our financial decisions