Gaza death toll rises to 4,651, health ministry says

The number has increased from 4,385 on Saturday, when Israel announced it would step up raids

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

By AFP

Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 4:40 PM

At least 4,651 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel, the territory's health ministry said Sunday.

The number had increased from 4,385 on Saturday, when Israel announced it would step up raids, and now includes 1,873 children, the ministry said. There are 14,245 wounded, the statement added.

