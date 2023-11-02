Gaza crisis: McDonald's UAE issues clarification after rumours on its position on 'conflict in Middle East'

The quake was at a depth of 94 km
McDonald’s Corporation issued a statement on Thursday saying the popular American consumer brand is “dismayed by the disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding (its) position in response to the conflict in the Middle East.”
Taking to Instagram, McDonald’s UAE posted the statement in both Arabic in English, stating categorically that “McDonald's Corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict, and any actions from our local Developmental Licensee business partners were made independently without McDonald's consent or approval.”
“Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by this crisis,” added the world’s biggest fast-food chain, noting: “We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone.”
McDonald’s continued: “We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our people in the region while supporting the communities where we operate.”
McDonald's UAE, meanwhile, is a local enterprise, with full ownership and operation overseen by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC.
In an earlier post, on October 14, McDonald’s UAE said: “We are deeply saddened by the events in the region. and in light of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, McDonald's UAE is donating Dh1 million to Emirates Red Crescent, towards their 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign.”
“Thank you for being part of the McDonald's family in the UAE. We look forward to continuing to serve you and contributing to the success of our beloved community,” the company added.
An issue was raised by Arab consumers after McDonald’s Israeli franchise allegedly announced it was sending thousands of meals to Israeli soldiers stationed on the front lines. They raised it was an insensitive corporate messaging as Israeli troops were enjoying burgers, fries and drinks, civilians in Gaza were being isolated and deprived of food and water.
