Gaza civilians face 'immediate possibility of starvation': UN

Food and water have become 'practically non-existent', the executive director has said

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:19 PM

The UN's World Food Programme said Thursday that civilians in Gaza faced starvation as food and water have become "practically non-existent".

By AFP

"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," the executive director of the Rome-based WFP, Cindy McCain, said in a statement.

