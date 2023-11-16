Gaza civilians face 'immediate possibility of starvation': UN Food and water have become 'practically non-existent', the executive director has said

The UN's World Food Programme said Thursday that civilians in Gaza faced starvation as food and water have become "practically non-existent".

"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," the executive director of the Rome-based WFP, Cindy McCain, said in a statement.

