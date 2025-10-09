  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.2°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal had been reached

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 8:05 AM

Updated: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 8:27 AM

Top Stories

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Etihad Rail passenger service: 3 agreements to make train journeys seamless

Etihad Rail passenger service: 3 agreements to make train journeys seamless

Hamas says alive Israeli hostages to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas says alive Israeli hostages to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners

The Gaza civil defence agency reported Thursday several strikes on the territory after the announcement that Hamas and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire plan.

"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said one of the agency's officials, Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, citing "a series of intense airstrikes" on Gaza City.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Eleven Pakistan soldiers killed in ambush by militants, sources say

thumb-image

UAE-Kerala December ticket prices rise by up to 35% over Air India Express flight cuts

thumb-image

10X Strategy Wheel launches in Dubai to empower entrepreneurs

thumb-image

40 killed in Myanmar junta strike on festival protest, say residents

thumb-image

US: 3 injured after medical air helicopter crashes on Sacramento freeway

 

US President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal had been reached. Hamas said hostages, Palestinian prisoners would be exchanged within 72 hours of deal implementation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a written statement, referring to the hostages held by Hamas, "With God's help we will bring them all home." He said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.