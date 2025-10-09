Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

The Gaza civil defence agency reported Thursday several strikes on the territory after the announcement that Hamas and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire plan.

"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said one of the agency's officials, Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, citing "a series of intense airstrikes" on Gaza City.

US President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal had been reached. Hamas said hostages, Palestinian prisoners would be exchanged within 72 hours of deal implementation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a written statement, referring to the hostages held by Hamas, "With God's help we will bring them all home." He said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.