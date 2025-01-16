Gaza ceasefire hits snag as Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on parts of deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters file

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of backtracking on some details of a Gaza ceasefire deal on Thursday, holding up its approval by the Israeli government.

"Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions," a statement from Netanyahu said.

"The Israeli Cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement."

Hamas, however, said it was committed to the ceasefire agreement, senior group official Izzat el-Reshiq said on Thursday, shortly after Netanyahu issued the statement.

Israel's acceptance of the deal will not be official until it is approved by the country's security cabinet and government, and a vote was slated for Thursday, it was reported earlier.

Hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, Israel intensified strikes on Gaza, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said.

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas emerged on Wednesday after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.