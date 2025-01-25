Gaza ceasefire: Palestinian jailed for 40 years to be released by Israel

Members of the Israeli security forces stand guard at the entrance of the Ofer military prison, located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Israel will on Saturday free a Palestinian inmate who has spent the longest continuous period in Israeli detention, Mohammed Al Tous, who was jailed for nearly four decades, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group.

Aged 69 and in prison since 1985, Tous is a member of Fatah, the movement founded by late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Tous was on the list of detainees to be released in exchange for four Israeli hostages released on Saturday by Hamas, the NGO told AFP.

On Saturday, Palestinian group Hamas freed four female Israeli soldiers. Hamas handed the soldiers over to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday, live TV showed.