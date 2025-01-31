Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases names of 3 Israeli hostages to be freed on Saturday

Photo: AFP

Hamas' armed wing released the names of three Israeli captives to be freed on Saturday in the fourth hostage-prisoner swap of the Gaza ceasefire.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed it had received the names of the captives to be freed on Saturday.

It has yet to officially release their names.

"All hostage families have been updated by IDF (military) liaison officers with the names of the hostages expected to be released tomorrow," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"According to the agreement, these are three male hostages who are alive."