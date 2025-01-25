Gaza ceasefire: 4 Israeli soldiers set to be freed in exchange for 200 Palestinians, says Hamas

Photo: Reuters File

Palestinian group Hamas is expected to free four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza.

The Hamas prisoners media office said it expected 200 prisoners to be freed on Saturday as part of the exchange, including 120 serving life sentences and 80 prisoners with other lengthy sentences. Their identities have not yet been published.

The four soldiers – Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag – were all stationed at an observation post on the edge of Gaza and taken away by Hamas fighters on October 7, 2023.

Saturday's exchange would be the second since the ceasefire began on Sunday and Hamas handed over three Israeli civilians in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. Live video showed armed Hamas men arriving at a Gaza City square ahead of the release.

Hamas identified on Friday the four hostages to be released in the second swap, but Israel has not commented officially.

The Red Cross will receive them from Hamas in Gaza and hand them over to Israeli forces who will transport them into Israel, where they will be reunited with family, undergo initial medical treatment and taken to hospital. Another female soldier is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The ceasefire agreement, worked out after months of on-off negotiations brokered by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States, has halted the fighting for the first time since a truce that lasted just a week in November 2023.

In the first six-week phase of the deal, Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails, while Israeli troops pull back from some of their positions in the Gaza Strip.