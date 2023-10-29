Gaza Al-Quds hospital receives evacuation warning from Israel; WHO 'deeply concerned'

Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip.
"Since this morning, there has been raids 50 metres away from the hospital," it added in a statement on Facebook.
An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment when asked about the Palestinian Red Crescent statement during a media briefing.
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that reports the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip were "deeply concerning".
"The Palestinian Red Crescent report of evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is deeply concerning," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X.
"We reiterate - it's impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives."
ALSO READ:
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication
She was initially named in the lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general but was eventually dropped as a defendant
Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta
Omar Al Olama among the members of the newly-formed body to tackle international challenges, opportunities and governance of AI
It praises the efforts of Putin to end what it called 'the crimes of Israel that are supported by the West'
The compromise on "pauses" in the plural is meant to signal short breaks in fighting for missions such as hostage releases or aid convoys