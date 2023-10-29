Gaza Al-Quds hospital receives evacuation warning from Israel; WHO 'deeply concerned'

WHO chief Tedros said it was 'impossible' to evacuate hospitals without endangering lives

Photo: AP

By Reuters Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 7:06 PM

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"Since this morning, there has been raids 50 metres away from the hospital," it added in a statement on Facebook.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment when asked about the Palestinian Red Crescent statement during a media briefing.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that reports the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip were "deeply concerning".

"The Palestinian Red Crescent report of evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is deeply concerning," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X.

"We reiterate - it's impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives."

ALSO READ: