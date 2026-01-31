Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
Four people were killed after a gas explosion at a residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, the state-run Tehran Times reported citing the head of the city's fire department.
Israel is not involved in a series of blasts that occurred in Iran on Saturday, two Israeli officials told Reuters.