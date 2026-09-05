Fuel tanker explosion after traffic accident kills 10 in Western Iran: State media

Ten people were killed when a fuel tanker exploded on a highway in western Iran as a result of a traffic accident, state media reported on Saturday.

The tanker, which was traveling on the Hamedan-Sanandaj Highway, was involved in an accident due to a technical fault in the braking system, said the governor of Sanandaj, state media reported.

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A fire has since been contained, according to the governor. Six people were also injured in the incident, the governor said.