From fighter jets to fireworks: How Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 96th National Day

Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 96th National Day on Wednesday, with fighter jets taking to the skies, fireworks planned across nine cities and cultural performances bringing Saudi traditions to streets and public spaces.

Marked every year on September 23, National Day commemorates the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz in 1932.

This year's celebrations are being held under the theme 'Ezzna Betabana' — 'Our Pride is in Our Nature, with events taking place across the country.

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Fireworks across nine cities

At 9pm on Wednesday, fireworks are set to light up the skies simultaneously across nine Saudi cities.

Displays are planned in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Madinah, Hail, Arar, Al Baha, Tabuk and Buraidah.

The fireworks will follow several days of celebrations that have already brought airshows and other events to different parts of the Kingdom.

Fighter jets take to the skies

Some of the biggest celebrations are taking place above the crowds. In Riyadh, the main National Day show continues on Wednesday from 4pm, with aircraft and helicopters taking part in displays over the capital.

The programme includes the Royal Saudi Air Force, Saudi Falcons aerobatic team and aircraft from other Saudi entities. Riyadh Air is also taking part with a Boeing 787.

The Royal Guard is participating with an honour guard procession and military band, while a helicopter carrying the Saudi flag is part of the aerial display.

Jeddah began its celebrations earlier, with Saudi fighter jets flying above the Corniche as crowds gathered at ROSHN Waterfront.

The city's airshow also featured the Saudi Falcons alongside a Saudia Boeing 787-9 and a flyadeal Airbus A320neo.

The aerial celebrations will continue beyond National Day itself, with Al Khobar scheduled to host airshows on September 26 and 27.

Celebrations reach the sea

The programme is not limited to the skies. Naval and maritime displays are also part of the celebrations, with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces taking part along the Red Sea coast in Jeddah.

The Border Guard is staging land and maritime parades in several locations, including ROSHN Waterfront in Jeddah, Yanbu Corniche and Sharm Yanbu.

Boats, hovercraft and other maritime equipment are being used as part of events across the Kingdom.

Saudi traditions take centre stage

Away from the military displays, National Day is also being marked through music, dance and traditional crafts.

At Riyadh's Sports Boulevard, celebrations on September 23 and 24 include the Saudi Ardah, Najdi Samri, oud and orchestral performances.

Visitors can also take part in workshops featuring pottery, traditional doll-making and Najdi door engraving, while activities for children introduce younger generations to Saudi culture and heritage.

In Jeddah, more than 3,000 Saudi flags have been installed along streets and public spaces, while major roads, squares and city entrances have been decorated and illuminated for the occasion.

From fighter jets and naval displays to traditional dances and fireworks, celebrations are stretching across the Kingdom throughout the day.

At 9pm, millions of residents and visitors across nine cities will look to the skies as Saudi Arabia marks its 96th National Day.