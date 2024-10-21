French President Macron to visit Morocco from October 28 to 30

Tourists visit Yasmina lake, a seasonal lake in the village of Merzouga in the Sahara desert in southeastern Morocco on October 20, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Morocco next week for a three-day state visit. — AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Morocco next week for a three-day state visit, the Moroccan royal palace said on Monday, following years of strained relations.

"This visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations based on a deep-rooted and solid partnership," the palace said.

Macron, who will arrive on October 28, was invited to the country by Moroccan King Mohammed VI in late September.

The monarch had called the visit — the second since 2018 — an opportunity for "a renewed and ambitious vision covering several strategic sectors".

Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent years over France's ambiguous stance on the disputed Western Sahara region.

The former Spanish colony is largely controlled by Morocco but claimed by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which in 2020 declared a "self-defence war" and seeks the territory's independence.

Macron in July eased tensions between the countries, saying Morocco's autonomy plan for the territory was the "only basis" to resolve the decades-old conflict.