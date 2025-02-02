Four Palestinians wounded by Israeli strike on car in Gaza

Photo: Reuters File

At least four Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli strike on Sunday on a vehicle on the coastal road west of the Nuseirat camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, medics told Reuters.

Medics first announced that a young boy had been killed in the strike, but later said they had managed to resuscitate him.

The Israeli military said an Israeli aircraft fired on what the military claimed was a suspicious vehicle moving towards northern Gaza outside the inspection route laid down by the ceasefire agreement.

"The IDF (Israeli military) is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," it said, giving no details on the impact of the strike or on any casualties.

Several Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19.

Israel said its forces have opened fire in incidents where "suspicious" figures, sometimes armed, posed a risk to Israeli forces deployed at some areas of Gaza as stipulated by the phased deal.

Hamas has described these incidents as violations of the truce.

Hamas have so far handed over 18 hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of them women and minors.