Former PM joins mass rally against Israel govt

Yair Lapid joins tens of thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv in the largest demonstration against Netanyahu government

Israelis carry torches at a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government in Tel Aviv. — AP

By AFP Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 1:26 AM

Former Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid joined tens of thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv on Saturday, as frustration mounts over a raft of controversial moves by the new administration.

"People who love the state came to defend its democracy, its courts, the idea of a common life and a common good," Lapid tweeted, vowing to "not give up until we win."

Saturday's demonstration was the largest so far since Lapid's successor Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power last month at the head of the most right-wing government in the country's history.

Some 100,000 protesters turned out in central Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media estimates, filling the streets with blue and white national flags. Police did not immediately give a figure for the crowds.

Karen Kol, from Hod Hasharon in central Israel, said she was demonstrating "against the anti-democratic government that we have".

The 51-year-old cited changes proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin earlier this month that would grant politicians more power in appointing judges.

Levin also foresees lawmakers being able to override decisions by the Supreme Court, which currently has the authority to repeal legislation it considers discriminatory.

Dov Gidony, from the suburb of Givatayim, said he does not want to "let our politicians have complete control over our lives".

Feeling the country had reached "a point in history... without return," the 33-year-old programmer said it was the first time he had taken part in a protest.

The government's conservative social agenda has also raised fears among the LGBTQ community.

The Tel Aviv demonstration also drew opponents to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, as many government ministers are ardent supporters of settlement expansion across the West Bank.

Saturday's mass rally follows nationwide protests by students and a demonstration by hundreds of lawyers outside a Tel Aviv court.

The judicial revamp has been met with rare public criticism from Supreme Court president Esther Hayut, who branded it an "unbridled attack" earlier this month.

The already tense relations between the government and the judiciary were dealt a further blow this week, when Israel's highest court ruled a top minister must step down due to a recent tax evasion conviction.

Aryeh Deri's appointment as health and interior minister was deemed "extremely unreasonable" by the Supreme Court, coming only months after he was fined and relinquished his parliamentary seat.

Netanyahu slammed the court's decision but is yet to announce any concrete steps.