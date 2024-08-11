E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike: Monitor

The strike occurred in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, where Iran wields significant influence

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces stands guard along a road to impose a curfew in the town of Al Busayrah in Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province on September 4, 2023. — AFP File
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces stands guard along a road to impose a curfew in the town of Al Busayrah in Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province on September 4, 2023. — AFP File

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 3:36 PM

Five Iran-backed fighters were killed on Sunday in a drone strike in Syria's east, near the Iraqi border, a war monitor said, adding it was not clear yet who was behind the attack.

"Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed and others were injured, some severely...after an unknown drone targeted the military vehicle they were in...near the Syrian-Iraqi border," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.


The strike occurred in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, where Iran wields significant influence and which is regularly targeted by Israel and the United States, according to the Britain-based monitor with a network of sources inside Syria.

In June, three pro-Iran fighters, including at least two Iraqis, were killed in an overnight air strike in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, the Observatory had reported at the time.


Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters including from Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria.

Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement, have bolstered President Bashar Al Assad's forces during Syria's civil war.

The Syrian government's brutal suppression of a 2011 uprising triggered the conflict that has killed more than half-a-million people and drawn in foreign armies and militants.


More news from World