Filipinos urged to leave Lebanon immediately amid ongoing unrest

The Philippine embassy says it is ready to support those who need repatriation assistance, regardless of their residency status

Web Desk
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 4:38 PM

Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 4:39 PM

Filipino expats in Lebanon are "strongly urged" to leave the country and fly home while the airport remains operational, the Philippine Embassy in Baabda said. The advisory comes amid ongoing unrest in the region.

"We advise all Filipino nationals to prioritize their safety and depart the country as soon as possible," the mission said in a post on Facebook.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fears are rising that the Gaza war could spill over in the region after Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah vowed to avenge the killing of its commander Fuad Shukr and after Iran said it would respond to the Hamas chief's assassination in Tehran.


The Philippine embassy said it is ready to support those who need repatriation assistance, regardless of their residency status.

  • Both documented and undocumented overseas Filipino workers(OFWs) may dial +961 79110729 for assistance.
  • Those who are dependents with permanent residency status may call +961 70858086.

Those seeking assistance also have to fill out an online form: https://tinyurl.com/2024Repatriation.

"The safety and security of every Filipino citizen is our top priority. We urge you to act swiftly and follow the above instructions to ensure your safety," the mission said.

A number of other countries, including India, Canada, the US, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and France, have recently rolled out similar advisories for their citizens in Lebanon.

Web Desk

