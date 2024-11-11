EU may launch new sanctions against Israeli settlers soon

Palestinians look at damaged cars after an Israeli settlers attack in Al Bireh city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on November 4, 2024. — Reuters

France's foreign minister said on Monday that the European Union could soon launch a new round of sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of fuelling violence in Palestinian territories.

France had already imposed sanctions against "28 violent settlers" and been instrumental in deciding sanctions at the European Union level, Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum, an annual gathering dedicated to international dialogue.

The EU's sanctions regime had already been activated twice, and "might be activated a third time soon", he said.

"We are deeply attached to the security of Israel," Barrot said, but "in the interest of Israel, of Israeli security, international law needs to be respected and justice needs to be reached".

During a visit to the West Bank on Thursday, Barrot had already threatened a new round of sanctions, and renewed France's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Settlement activities "threaten the political perspective that can ensure durable peace for Israel and Palestine", he said after talks with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah. The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia have also imposed sanctions against extremist settlers. The EU's foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell said in August that Israeli settlers were endangering "any chance of peace" and called on the Israeli government to "stop these unacceptable actions immediately". Sanctions would also be aimed at the "enablers" of violent settler actions, "including some Israeli government members", Borrell said.

Over 700 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the last year, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.