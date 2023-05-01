Erdogan says Turkish forces kill Daesh chief in Syria

Abu Hussein Al Qurayshi was named leader of the militant group after its previous chief was killed in October

Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during an election campaign rally in Ankara, on Sunday. — AFP

By AP Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 1:06 PM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 1:07 PM

Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Daesh group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Sunday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview that the Daesh leader, code-named Abu Hussein Al Qurayshi, was killed in a strike conducted on Saturday.

Erdogan said the Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, had been following him “for a long time.”

“We will continue our struggle against terrorist organisations without discriminating against any of them,” Erdogan said in the interview.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Daesh group.

Turkey has conducted numerous operations against Daesh and Kurdish groups along the Syrian border, capturing or killing suspected militants. The country controls large swaths of territory in northern Syria following a series of land incursions to drive Kurdish groups away from the Turkish-Syrian border.

Abu Hussein Al Qurayshi was named leader of the militant group after its previous chief was killed in October, with an Daesh spokesman calling him “one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Daesh.”

He took over leadership of Daesh at a time when the extremist group has lost control of the territory it once held in Iraq and Syria. However, he had been trying to rise again, with sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in both countries.

Islamic State founder Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi was hunted down by US forces in a raid in northwest Syria in October 2019. His successor, Abu Ibrahim Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi, was killed in a similar raid in February 2022. He was followed by Abu Al Hassan Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi, who according to the US military was killed in mid-October in an operation by Syrian rebels in Syria’s southern province of Daraa.